The Save Urhobo Youth Forum SUYF, has drummed support for appointment of Chief Daboner Arigbala Sonny as the Principal /Chief Executive of the Petroleum Training lnstitute ,PTI, Effurun.

It described Sonny as a thoroughbred academia from Uvwie Kingdom, with intimidating track record.

In a communique signed by Comrade Agadia Samuel Oghenegare , President and Comrade Cushione , Secretary, the body said Sonny is best qualified for the job.

The communique reads:”We, the National Exco and the entire members of Save Urhobo Youth Forum hereby send a Save our Soul appeal to His Excellency, President Muhammadu Buhari and our amiable governor, Ifeanyi Okowa of Delta State

to use the instruments of their good offices to give an appointment to Chief Engr Daboner Arigbala Sonny, who has been a bridge builder in the affairs of PTI, Uvwie kingdom and Urhobo nation in general.

” Once again, we are calling on President Muhammadu Buhari and our amiable governor, Ifeanyi Okowa to consider Chief Engr Daboner Arigbala Sonny for an appointment considering his wealth of experience to enable him contribute to the development of Delta State i and Nigeria in general.

” You may wish to recall that since 1975 when PTI was established , the host community, which is Uvwiie kingdom has not produced anyone for the post of Principal /Chief Executive of the institute. Chief Daboner Arigbala Sonny is qualified.”

Comrade Great Cushione , secretary- general of Save Urhobo Youth Forum, who also spoke during the interactive session, noted: ” All we are saying is that, our illustrious son ,Chief Daboner Arigbala Sonny, be drafted onboard to serve having been pushed aside from the post of Principal in PTI. He should be given another appointment.”

Comrade Great Cushione, the forum’s scribe, added: ” Chief Daboner Arigbala Sonny has been applying for the post of PTI Principal, with all the needed prerequisites, but he has been repeatedly denied, hence we are making this relevant point here.”

While congratulating Dr Henry Adimula, the newly apointed Principal /Chief Executive of PTI, the group noted that in 2015, Sonny applied for the post of Principal of PTI.

The group said he is the only qualified indigene of Uvwie kingdom, adding that he was denied him the opportunity to serve in 2015.