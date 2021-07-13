Urges Omo-Agege to lead campaign on inclusion of electronic transmission of polling results

Backs Southern Govs on Electoral Act

By Johnbosco Agbakwuru – Abuja

The Urhobo Progress Union, UPU, has called on the National Assembly to pass the Electoral Act amendment Bill on time so that it would help to bring credibility to the 2023 elections.

UPU also called on the Deputy President of the Senate, Senator Ovie Omo-Agege, who is an Urhobo son to mobilize his colleagues to ensure that electronic transmission of election results from the polling units was included in the Electoral Act Amendment Bill.

The group further expressed its support to the position of the Southern Governors Forum, SGF, which endorsed the transmission of election results electronically from the polling units.

These were contained in a statement issued by the factional president of UPU, Chief Joseph Omene, and made available to Vanguard.

According to the statement, UPU at its executive meeting, reviewed the state of the nation as it affects the Urhobo people on matters of common interest with its brother ethnic groups of Itshekiri, ljaws, lsoko, Anioma, and indeed the entire Niger-Delta people, principally, on the vexed and extremely provocative issue of three percent host communities versus 30 percent frontiers that they all rejected.

“In addition, the meeting also received and accepted the report of its Research & Respond Team (UPU-RRT) on the controversies around the alleged “midnight” insertions to the electoral Act amendment bill (after both committees of Senate and House of Representatives had agreed on transmission) to stop INEC from transmitting already declared polling units results to any dedicated domain that could be used to verify illegal changes or alterations by poll officials during the time of collation of results moving from polling units to wards, Local Government (LGA) down to the last point of collation and declaration.

“The immoral section 65 provision of the bill that seeks to stop INEC from reviewing or disallowing Returning officers from declaring fake results under duress, a legal loophole, that brought some people into Legislative seat from the 2019 election, ‘ it said.

The statement further stated: “The UPU having thoroughly considered the implication of all the issues raised above; particularly the move to stop INEC from its avowed commitment for a transparent election, through the adoption of the transmission of polling units results, a process that was demonstrated to the whole world by INEC in both the Edo and Ondo governorship elections last year, and was found to be effective in promoting electoral integrity, do hereby declare the position of Urhobos on these matters as follows:

“UPU is in full support and wholly endorse the position of the Southern Governors (Lagos Declaration) that the electronic transmission of polling unit election results must and should be embraced as agreed by committees of both chambers through the provision of section 50(2) and call on all lawmakers particularly our son, Distinguish Senator. Ovie Omoagege, the Deputy Senate president from Delta state who has done so well on this electoral Act Amendment bill from all reported accounts, to mobilize his colleagues in the Senate to pass a law for the Electronic Transmission of Polling Unit results;

“UPU affirms that good Laws are more reliable than good men because they last longer and do not suffer emotional fluctuations and serve all. Nigerians and the Urhobo people want a credible and transparent electoral process that will allow our votes to count and not a process that allows votes to be manufactured from interest groups and communities with fewer voters producing fictitious bogus votes;

“By 2023, it will be sixteen years since Urhobos who make up the largest voting demographics in Delta state deliberately ceded the Governorship seat to other Senatorial zones, supporting their candidates out of enlightened group interest that has ushered in a practice, tradition, and regime of power-sharing by rotation between the diverse ethnic groups of Delta State.

“The Urhobo people of the Central Senatorial Zone and across Delta State hope and count on the wisdom and enlightened group interest of other Senatorial zones;

“It is on record that Olorogun Felix lbru of the then SDP from the Central Senatorial district who was the first civilian elected governor of Delta state contested against Professor Eric Opia of NRC from the Northern senatorial district. Similarly, the 1998/99 governorship election won by Chief James Ibori had candidates from other senatorial Districts but after his tenure, the idea and practice of rotation were introduced starting with ex-governor Dr. Emmanuel Uduaghan from the South Senatorial district.

“Currently in the saddle is Governor Ifeanyi Okowa from the Northern senatorial district that will complete the rotation that started about sixteen years ago by 2023.

“As we look forward to the 2023 elections, it is the expectation of the Urhobos of Central senatorial district, if all Senatorial zones abide by this enlightened group power-sharing rotation regime that the next governor of the state should emerge from Central zone.”

Continuing, UPU said, ” It is rational and logical to expect that a majority group that has used its demographics as a breath of tolerance and accommodation in recognition of the right and privilege of other senatorial districts through an understanding and not contest should be reciprocated in 2023.

“In the unexpected and unlikely refusal to abide by this rotation practice as declared by some stakeholders who have benefited immensely from the rotation practice even though it is our collective interest to do so, the people of central senatorial district together with those who believe that its fair and just for the Urhobos to produce the next Governor shall work to achieve that goal in 2023 and so shall it be subsequently.

“That is why Urhobos that have resolved to mobilize its entire voting population for the 2023 governorship election in Delta state is in full supports of INEC innovations to bring about a transparent, credible free and fair election.

“The UPU calls on the National Assembly to pass into law the Electoral Act amendment on time for the assent of the president to improve the quality of the 2023 election and urges all citizens and political parties to observe the restraining arm of the Law given how good laws can be used to achieve electoral goals that an army of willing supporters cannot accomplish.

“It is in recognition of the Law as the Corinthian capital of a polished democratic society that the UPU supports the Southern Governors resolution and support for electronic transmission of polling units elections results.

“The UPU, therefore, urges all Urhobo Sons and daughters in the National Assembly to support the call for these reforms and progressive aspects of the legislation given that the restraint of the law is an important safeguard for democratic practices.

“For most of human history, political elites if given free unrestrained reign will always want to revert society to absolute control of the election process for their benefits.

“Only under reliable laws can we achieve the ultimate goals of a secure and stable democratic state.

“UPU, therefore, calls on all to support the call for the urgent passage of the electoral Act amendment bill for the assent of President Mohammadu Buhari as his legacy for which he will be remembered in history without altering these progressive reforms.”

