…First launch show on Saturday, 24 July followed by a second on Sunday, 25 July

…Viewers in UK to watch live on Showmax

…No SMS voting this season. Voting only on web and MyDStv and MYGOtv apps

Following the conclusion of the open call auditions in May 2021, all is now set for the premiere of the sixth season of Africa’s biggest reality TV show, Big Brother Naija, this July.

For its sixth season, BBNaija will feature a special double launch show on Saturday, 24 July and Sunday, 25 July 2021. Both shows will air from 7pm on DStv channel 198 and GOtv channel 29 with a simulcast on Africa Magic Showcase, Africa Magic Urban and Africa Magic Family. And for the first time ever, BBNaija fans in the United Kingdom will have access to the live 24/7 show via African online streaming service, Showmax.

Speaking on the premiere of the show, Chief Executive Officer of MultiChoice Nigeria, John Ugbe said: “With each season of BBNaija we task ourselves on delivering great content that will take the excitement a notch higher and meet the entertainment needs of our customers. For this sixth season, we are pulling all the stops to give our customers a show like never seen before from Nigeria with end-to-end production best practices under global health and safety standards”.

Meanwhile, MultiChoice also announced that there will be no SMS voting for this season. All voting will be on the Big Brother Naija website and mobile site as well as on the MyDStv and MyGOtv apps.

The 10-week long reality TV show will follow the lives of strangers as they interact and compete with each other to win the grand prize of N90million worth of prizes, which is the biggest in reality TV show reward on the continent.

Big Brother Naija season 6 will run 24/7 on DStv Premium, Compact Plus, Compact, Confam and Yanga packages on channel 198 and on GOtv Max and Jolli packages on channel 29. Get DStv or GOtv today and take advantage of the Biggie Goals promo offer to get a DStv HD decoder, dish kit and one-month Compact package subscription for only N9,900 or GOtv decoder, GOtenna with one-month Max package subscription for only N6,900.

Abeg is the headline sponsor of Big Brother Naija season 6 and associate sponsor is Patricia.

Given the prevalence of the COVID-19 pandemic, MultiChoice Nigeria has assured viewers that global best practices, precautions and preventive measures will be followed throughout the show. To find out more about this and other information on the sixth season, visit www.africamagic.tv/bigbrothernaija. You can also follow the official Big Brother Naija social media pages for news and updates with the hashtag #BBNaija on Instagram @bigbronaija and Facebook www.facebook.com/bigbrothernaija as well as all verified social media pages of DStv Nigeria, GOtv Nigeria and Africa Magic.

Vanguard News Nigeria