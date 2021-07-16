The list

By Omeiza Ajayi, ABUJA

The Independent National Electoral Commission, INEC, has published the list and personal particulars of candidates and their running mates for the November 6 governorship election in Anambra State.

In the list published on Friday, the electoral umpire, in obedience to orders of court, dropped the candidates of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, Mr. Valentine Ozigbo, and that of the All Progressives Grand Alliance, APGA, Prof. Chukwuma Soludo.

The commission, instead, named Chukwuma Michael Umeoji as the substantive candidate of APGA.

While it named Ifeanyi Patrick Ubah as the candidate of the YPP, it also named Dr Emmanuel Andy Nnamdi Uba as that of the All Progressives Congress, APC.

INEC National Commissioner and Chairman of its Information and Voter Education Committee, Festus Okoye in a statement, said INEC had met the previous day and, among other things, considered the list/personal particulars of candidates nominated by the various political parties for the Anambra State governorship election scheduled to hold on November 6.

He said: “The Commission also considered and took cognizance of the judgments/court orders served on it in relation to the primaries of the political parties and other processes leading to the election.

“In line with Section 31(3) of the Electoral Act, 2010(as amended) the personal particulars of the candidates will be published in the commission’s notice board in Awka, Anambra State.

“The names of the candidates, their gender, party, age, qualification and the Commission’s decision/remarks are herein attached.

“The Commission will continue to act in consonance with the Constitution and the law and will continue to obey the judgments and orders of courts served on it”.

