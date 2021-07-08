File photo

By Charly Agwam

Unknown gunmen have abducted an All Progressives Congress (APC) politician Uba Boris in Bauchi metropolis.

According to reports, he was accosted by the gunmen at the CBN roundabout, close to the AA Rano filling station along the Federal Lowcost road at about 8 pm on Wednesday.

Vanguard gathered that the gunmen who were riding on two power bikes fired gunshots in the air to scare away people around the area.

An eyewitness said that the politician was immediately bundled from his car into a waiting car after which they drove away still firing shots into the air.

He added that the kidnappers drove along Nassarawa street but made a u-turn after sighting a Police patrol van ahead and then sped along the Federal Lowcost road.

Vanguard reports that till this morning, nothing has been heard about the whereabouts of the kidnapped politician.

The Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), SP Mohammed Ahmed Wakili is yet to issue a statement concerning Boris’ disappearance.

Vanguard News Nigeria