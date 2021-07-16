The leadership of the National Association of Nigerian Students, NANS, of the Nnamdi Azikiwe University, Awka, UNIZIK, has doused tension concerning this weekend’s matriculation ceremony for newly admitted students of the university.

Chairman of the Anambra State chapter of the Joint Campus Committee of NANS, Peter Onyenweife, in a statement regretted the protest recently embarked on by the students in the first place, admitting it succeeded in getting the attention of the Vice Chancellor, Prof Charles Esimone.

He disclosed that Professor Esimone used the opportunity order immediate reversal to the old fees being paid by students.

While fielding questions from journalists, the NANS executives assured the public, especially all parents, students, visitors and the general public who intended to attend the matriculation ceremony for the new students to feel free.

Onyenweife said “as leaders of the students community in Anambra state, it’s our responsibility to ensure that peace prevails always in all schools and campuses.

“On the threats to a peaceful matriculation ceremony scheduled for Friday, July 16, 2021, I want to tell everyone concerned that we have engaged the students. They tabled their grievances and much to their joy and satisfaction we told them that the management led by the Vice Chancellor has accepted their views and consequently announced immediate reversal to the old fees.

“So there is no more protests or any fears or threat to peace. We have appealed to all students to conduct themselves properly, as enunciated in the university’s motto -‘Discipline, Self Reliance and Excellence’.

The JCC chairman said, “We are delighted to inform the general public, that upon our intervention, the University Management listened to the students and at the end of their meeting of Wednesday, July 14, 2021 has reverted to the 2019 agreement of Consolidated school fees structure.

“We are also aware that a good number of the students did not have detailed and full information of the process that led to the 2019 agreement, and the fact that their fees put together as consolidated became lower than what they used to pay putting into consideration what they paid in the past as Departmental and Faculty dues and levies.

“It is no longer a hidden fact that some persons who are not comfortable with the consolidated fees structure simply because the monies coming to them before no longer come to them, were the ones hiding under the cover of motivation, to sponsor the continued protest…”

Onyenweife who was flanked by other top JCC executives including chairman of Past Presidents of Students Union Government, Hon Patrick Afubera therefore called on all students of UNIZIK to shun further protests and any form of violence, but to go about their normal academic businesses and not allow anybody use them as bargaining chips to actualize their personal selfish agenda.

Vanguard News Nigeria