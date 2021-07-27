By Haruna Aliyu

As part of effort of Kebbi State Government to improve healthcare delivery at grassroots level, Governor Abubakar Atiku Bagudu has approved the renovation of 36 Primary Healthcare Centers across the state .

This was announced by the Honourable Commissioner for Health, Jafar Muhammad in Birnin Kebbi on Tuesday.

He said the renovation of the Thirty Six PHCs was under the auspices of Saving One Million Lives Program in the state towards achieving Universal Healthcare coverage for all in the 225 wards of the 21 local government areas of the state.

According to him, already 134 PHCs have been revitalized towards improving quality of healthcare service at the grassroots level.

He averred ‘ The renovation of the 36 PHCs is going to improve healthcare services at the grassroots level inorder to revatalise all Primary Healthcare Centers of 225 wards in the state.

“So far in his quest to improve the lives of people especially at the grassroots level, his excellency has revatalised and improved the quality of service in 134 PHCs.

“There will be additional 36 PHCs in the drive to be renovated and revatalised under the auspices of ‘Saving One Million Lives’ program”.

Muhammad added that the renovation of the PHCs would bring about quality service so as to have PHCs with functional pharmacy, water system and laboratory among others at the grassroots level.

The Health Commissioner thanked the Governor for his invaluable support to the ministry of Health in its mandate to deliver quality healthcare services to the people of the state

The Primary Healthcare Centers to be renovated are Giga Kambarori and Dangaladima PHC , Aliero LGA, Gorun Dikko, Arewa LGA , Lailaba and Wali, Argungu LGA, Bagaye, Jabaka, Augie LGA, Lolo and Gwamba, Bagudo LGA, Randali, Birnin Kebbi LGA , Sabon Birni, Bunza LGA, Buma and Tugan Maizuma, Dandi LGA, Wadako, Danko/Wasagu , Kangi ,Gulbin Kuka, Fakai LGA, Tari , Gora Kocido, Gwandu LGA and MCH Jega in Jega LGA.

Others are Hirishi, Banganna, Kalgo LGA, Dutsin Mari, Lani, Koko Besse LGA, Andarai ,Kawara,Saran Dosa, Maiyama LGA, Utono,Lopa, Ngaski LGA, MCH Dirin Daji, Sakaba LGA, Takpi,Tungan Giwa, Shanga LGA, Kawara, Suru LGA, Jijima, MCH Yauri, Yauri LGA while in Zuru LGA, Dabai and Tuta would also be renovated.