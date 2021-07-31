By Chioma Onuegbu Uyo

THE University of Uyo, UNIUYO, community and Akwa Ibom State government have expressed sadness over the death of the five prospective corps members who lost their lives to a ghastly motor accident on Wednesday July, 28, 2021 along Abaji-Kwali expressway, Abuja en route Katsina State.

They met their untimely death when an 18-Seater bus they boarded from Uyo reportedly ran into a stationary trailer.

In a statement made available to newsmen weekend in Uyo, the Vice Chancellor Professor Nyaudoh Ndaeyo prayed to God for the peaceful repose of their souls and also prayed God to grant their parents, families and the University community the fortitude to bear the painful loss.

According to the statement dated Thursday July 29 and signed by the Registrar, Mr. Aniediabasi Udofia, the VC said a seven-days of mourning by the University community for its deceased graduates started same Thursday July, 29.

The statement reads, “This is to inform the University community that the Vice Chancellor, Professor Nyaudoh Ndaeyo has declared seven(7) days of mourning for UNIUYO graduates who lost their lives in a ghastly motor accident in the course of their deployment for the National Youth Service Corps scheme in Katsina state.

“The seven(7) days of mourning starts from Thursday July, 29 to Wednesday August 04, 2021.

“Consequently, all University flags in all campuses are to be flown at half-mast, while staff, students and other stakeholders are enjoined to identify with the University in this trying moment of this painful demise of our budding youths who were on National assignment”

On his part, the State governor, Mr Udom Emmanuel condoled with the parents/ families of the deceased youths, and prayed against such ghastly accident in future.

Emmanuel who spoke when he received the Director-General of NYSC, Brigadier. General Shuaibu Ibrahim who was on a condolence visit to the state, stress that he understands the pains the parents particularly would be feeling losing their children to accident, after having seen them through primary, secondary schools and the University level.

“It is with a heavy heart that we received the news of the ghastly accident which claimed the lives of our young graduates. This is a very sad moment for us and I feel the pains as a father. Well, we cannot question God when things like this happen.

” It is only God knows everything and He is in control of everything. But our deepest condolences goes to the parents and to the families in their moment of grief. Our prayers will always go out to these our beloved sons and daughters who have lost their lives and their families”, Emmanuel said.

The Governor thanked the Director General of NYSC for his prompt visit to commiserate with the state and to the families of the deceased youths.

Similarly, the Speaker of Akwa Ibom State House of Assembly, Mr. Aniekan Bassey in a statement on Friday, prayed to God to grant the bereaved families the fortitude and courage to bear the loss.

“The leadership and members of the Akwa Ibom State House of Assembly are sad over the news of prospective corps members who died in a ghastly motor accident along the Abaji-Kwali Expressway on Wednesday, July 28.

“We send our heartfelt condolences to their grieving families. It is painful that they died while going for the National Youth Service Corps scheme. We pray that God Almighty will console and comfort their families”, it reads in part.

Late Asuquo Miracle Effiong, Ekikoh Stella Sylvester, and Ezuruike Coleman Chikwado are all graduates of Psychology, Sociology and Anthropology; History & International Studies, University of Uyo respectively, while Upere Innocent Peter, Akpan Victor Joseph; graduates of Mass Communication, Akwa Ibom State Polytechnic.