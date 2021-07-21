The sleepy rural Unadu community in Igbo Eze South council area of Enugu State was agog recently when their traditional ruler, Igwe Okechukwu Agbaji, Enyi 1 of Unadu, had his first Ofala Festival and celebration of ten years of his coronation. The ceremony attracted many dignitaries including Governor Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi of Enugu State.

Enumerating his achievement since he mounted the stool, Igwe Agbaji under him, “Unadu town has witnessed in no small measures peace and development of both Unadu as a community as well as in human capital development”.



According to him, “through the efforts and wise counsels of my cabinet we have been able to settle several cases and disputes brought before us without any iota of bias, or fear or favour. We have given attention to every matter bordering on peace and development of Unadu just the way we have not toyed with any issue having to do with the welfare or security of the indigenes of Unadu”.



He also announced that the community has gained in the area of infrastructural development. “We have taken up perimeter fencing and construction of nurses’ apartment at Obaka Health Center, Unadu, in addition to our routine maintenance and cleaning of the premises of the medical facility”, but noted that the community still has many challenges facing it.



According to the monarc, “in the whole of Igbo Eze South Local Government Area it is only my community that does not have a primary or secondary school. Imagine in this modern age our children have to trek long distances to neighbouring communities to obtain either primary or secondary education. It is my passionate appeal that you listen to the cries of my people in this direction by directing that at least a primary and a secondary school be established in my community”, he appealed to Governor Ugwuanyi.



Alos, he said that Obaka Health Centre has not been as effective as it is expected due to lack of trained medical personnel so “we humbly request that a resident medical doctor be posted to the Health Center for optimal utilization of the equipment and drugs which your government has always supplied to the facility”.



On security, the monarch said “while we continue to appreciate the your wonderful efforts and the great resources you have devoted to security matters in the state through the Neighborhood Watch, Forest Guards and other security outfits, we also wish to draw your attention to the need to beef up security in Unadu considering that Unadu is a border community and relatively far from Ibagwa Police Station. It takes a very long time to report cases and get rapid response from the Police Station before certain situations get worse.



“Finally sir, I wouldn’t want to border you with the Itchi-Unadu-Alor Agu road which has almost become an albatross because I have it from the grapevine that you have already awarded the road to be constructed.

“However, our only worry is that since the road was awarded, the contractors are yet to commence work in the road. We, therefore, appeal to you Sir, to direct the appropriate quarters involved in the project to expedite actions for resumption of work on the road and also ensure that high-level job quality is enhanced with

hindsight that the project will be completed timely too. We know you as a listening governor, a governor with a heart of gold and with the fear of God.

“We are therefore convinced that you will listen to us and grant our requests”, the monarch pleaded with Governor Ugwuanyi.