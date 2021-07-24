As all mobilisation and preparations gets set for the official flagoff of the governorship campaign of All Progressives Grand Alliance, APGA governorship candidate, Hon. Chukwuma Umeoji and his Deputy Prof. Lilian Orogbu in few weeks time, in Awka Anambra State, high profile dignitaries within and outside Anambra State are expected to grace the occasion, according to his campaign directorate.

The National Publicity Secretary of the party,Ikechukwu Chukwunyere told journalists in Abuja that the immediate vice president of Sierra Leone, Alhaji Sam Sumana, has since indicated interest to attend the event.

The expected colourful ceremony, according to him would “shut down Anambra State because of the local, national and international popularity of the APGA candidate and his deputy.”

The campaign flag which will have strong representation and mobilisation from every kindred, village, ward, town in Anambra will have in attendance the immediate past Vice President of Sierra and a leading presidential candidate that is projected to win Sierra Leone’s next election”, he said.

Sumana’s acceptance to attend, he explained, would be “in solidarity with Umeoji alongside some high level lawmakers from three African countries joining their counterparts from Nigeria who have all comfirmed their participation.”

“The former Vice President Alhaji Sam Sumana will be leading chieftains of Sierra Leone Parliament, top members of his party to grace the occasion in solidarity with a man he knows have the international and national capacity to connect Anambra to the world if elected,” he said.