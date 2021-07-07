By Peter Okutu, ABAKALIKI

GOVERNOR David Umahi of Ebonyi State has appointed the former Commissioner for Local Government and Chieftaincy Matters, Samuel Okoronkwo, as his new Chief of Staff.

Okoronkwo served as the Commissioner for Local Government and Chieftaincy Matters before the governor dissolved his cabinet about a month ago.

In a statement by the Secretary to the State Government and Coordinating Commissioner, Dr Kenneth Ugbala, on Sunday, stated that the appointment was with immediate effect.

It said: “Governor of Ebonyi State, Dr David Umahi, has approved the appointment of Chief Samuel Okoronkwo as Chief of Staff, Government House, Ebonyi State.

“The appointment is with immediate effect. Please, accept my congratulations,” the statement reads.

