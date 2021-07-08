Governor Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi of Enugu State, on Wednesday, held a closed-door meeting with members of the Board of Trustees (BOT) of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), led by the Chairman, Senator Walid Jubrin, at the Government House, Enugu.

The meeting which lasted for four hours was also attended by other notable members of the PDP Board of Trustees, such as the former President of the Senate, Senator Adolphus Wabara, former Governor of old Enugu State, Dr. Okwesilieze Nwodo, Sen. Stella Omu; Chief Rex Onyeabo; Hon. Garba Shehu; Mrs. Laurentia Mallam and Amb. Justina Eze.

Others were Amb. Fidelia Njeze; Hajia Hassana Dikko; Sen. Ngiji Ngele and Prof. Adewale Oladipo.

Briefing newsmen after the closed-door meeting, Senator Wabara, who spoke on behalf of the BOT Chairman, Senator Jubrin said that the deliberation was “very successfully”.

He disclosed that they “discussed national issues and the way forward for the peace and unity of the country”.

Shortly after the meeting, Senator Jubrin, who is the Sarkin Fulani of Nasarawa, met with leaders of the Northern Community in Enugu State, led by His Royal Highness, Sarkin Abubakar Yusuf Sambo, at the Government House, Enugu, in company of other BOT members and Gov. Ugwuanyi, on fostering peace and national unity among the northerners and people of their host communities.

The BOT Chairman, who described Gov. Ugwuanyi as a “frank, sincere and simple man”, commended the governor for promoting peace, national integration and unity in Enugu State and beyond.

Senator Jubrin urged Northerners in Enugu State, to continue to cooperate with the governor and live in peace and harmony with the indigenes of the state, stressing that the unity of Nigeria is paramount to its progress and corporate existence.

“I am the Sarkin Fulani in Nasarawa State. I am their leader in the real tradition. I am controlling all kinds of people. I have gone to Abia State and spoke to our people. I have gone to Owerri, I spoke to our people. Anywhere I go, I brief our people and they are intact.

“That is why they told me that they are going to be with you (Ugwuanyi).

“I told them that you (Ugwuanyi) are a very simple man; you are very frank and sincere”, the BOT Chairman said.

In their separate responses, leaders of the l Northern Community in Enugu State told the PDP BOT Chairman that Gov. Ugwuanyi has continued to foster peace and national unity in the state through his uncommon leadership qualities, stressing that the governor has been good to them.

