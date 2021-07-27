Progress report on the ongoing erosion control and embankment protection works at Ekulu Bridge, Abakpa-Nike in Enugu East Local Government Area of Enugu State, by Governor Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi’s administration, shows that the high quality project is about 85 percent completed.

Gov. Ugwuanyi, on the heels of reports that the bridge was being threatened by erosion, had directed the State #Ministry of #Works and #Infrastructure to immediately commence remediation work on the all-important infrastructure, to enable it serve the public, especially the highly-populated residents of Abakpa Nike, better.

The governor thereafter visited the site to inspect and ensure full compliance with his directive.