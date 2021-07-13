The Director General – Conference of APC Support Groups and Aspiring National Working Committee Member of the All Progressive Congress, APC 2021 Convention, Obidike Chukwuebuka, Tuesday expressed shock over massive infrastructural developments and innovative administrative procedures at the Nnamdi Azikiwe Teaching University, Nnewi.

Disclosing this to journalists, Obidike opined: “In our last visit to the President as party youths, President Buhari urged young people to participate and contest for any leadership position in order to bring a paradigm shift.

“There is no doubt the youthful acting Chief Medical Director of Nnamdi Azikiwe University Teaching Hospital, Nnewi – Prof. Joseph Ugboaja is committed to lifting the face and establishing a world class hospital in Nnamdi Azikiwe University Teaching Hospital, Nnewi – Anambra state.

The administration of President Muhammadu Buhari must have been vividly inspired by Leo Tolstoy’s proposition which appears to be Ugboaja’s life principle anchorage, that “the sole meaning of life is to serve humanity”, when it certified him a worthy servant and shouldered on him the responsibility to steer the affairs of the Nnamdi Azikiwe Teaching Hospital (NAUTH) as Chief Medical Director (CMD).

“The good people of South East doesn’t need to fly abroad for medical treatment. It is of interest to note that the leadership of Associate Prof. Joseph Ugboaja’s tenure as acting CMD, the hospital is wearing an entire new look and the mood of the hitherto demoralized staff, upbeat. The upgrading of the Accident and Emergency unit and ICU to a world class structures are ongoing and the Construction and equipping of a new CSSD unit completed.

His passion for service albeit, keeps him burning the midnight oil, conjuring all manner of paradigms, blueprints and models for an inclusive and globally accepted standard of growth and balanced development for the health institution, and to the pride of all, Ugboaja has dominated the health sector in Anambra state and South East like a colosus, enrooting his vestige in the development of facilities for a holistic overhaul. Suffice to say the NAUTH acting CMD has a typical mooring spectacularly distinct from the obvious penchant of a good number of Nigerian public servants who are known to be averse to progressive ideas.

Prof. Joseph Ugboaja is a proof of that young Nigerians are competent and innovative enough in leadership positions and he has written his name in gold in the health sector . All he needs now is more encouragement from the government and partnership with other well meaning Nigerians to keep up the good works.” Obidike concluded.