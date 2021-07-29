UFC champions Kamaru Usman, Israel Adesanya nominated for World MMA Awards

Getty Images

By Temisan Amoye

Nigerian UFC contingent comprising the reigning Welterweight champion Kamaru Usman and Middleweight champion Israel Adesanya have been nominated in different categories for the 2021 World MMA (Mixed Martial Arts) awards.

Usman aka The Nigerian Nightmare who knocked out Jorge Masvidal in April to retain his Welterweight title has been nominated in the Male Fighter of the Year and Knockout of the Year categories, while Israel Adesanya, despite suffering his first MMA defeat to Jan Blachowicz, has been nominated in the International Fighter of the Year category.

Other notable nominees include UFC supremo, Dana White, and Yaroslav Amosov with 3 nominations, recently retired Russian UFC Lightweight champion Khabib Nurmagomedov, Jan Blachowicz, and Brandon Romero with 2 nominations each, while Robert Whitaker has a solitary nomination.

UFC Middleweight champion Israel Adesanya. Photo: Esther Lin MMA Fighting

Popular podcast host and former MMA fighter Joe Rogan has also been nominated in the Personality of the Year.

ALSO READ: ATHLETES DISQUALIFICATION: Okagbare slams sport administrators

Full list of nominees

Charles ‘Mask’ Lewis Male Fighter of the Year

Kamaru Usman

Brandon Moreno

Yaroslav Amosov

Charles Oliveira

Jan Blachowicz

Female Fighter of the Year

Mackenzie Dern

Kayla Harrison

Valentina Shevchenko

Rose Namajunas

Manon Fiorot

Breakthrough Fighter of the Year

Khamzat Chimaev

Jirí Prochazka

Brandon Moreno

Yaroslav Amosov

Kevin Holland

International Fighter of the Year

Vadim Nemkov

Israel Adesanya

Yaroslav Amosov

Robert Whittaker

Jan Blachowicz

Fight of the Year

Paul Daley vs. Sabah Homasi – Bellator 257

Edson Barboza vs. Shane Burgos – UFC 262

Deiveson Figueiredo vs. Brandon Moreno I – UFC 256

Jiří Procházka vs. Dominick Reyes – UFC on ESPN 23

Santiago Ponzinibbio vs. Miguel Baeza – UFC on ESPN+ 47

Knockout of the Year

Joaquin Buckley vs. Impa Kasanganay – Back Kick – UFC on ESPN+ 37

Kamaru Usman vs. Jorge Masvidal – Punch – UFC 261

Cory Sandhagen vs. Frankie Edgar – Flying Knee – UFC on ESPN+ 42

Shane Burgos vs. Edson Barboza – Punch – UFC 262

Mamed Khalidov vs. Scott Askham – Flying Switch Kick – KSW 55

Submission of the Year

AJ McKee vs. Darrion Caldwell – Neck Crank – Bellator 253

Paul Craig vs. Jamahal Hill – Armbar/Triangle – UFC 264

Jimmy Flick vs. Cody Durden – Flying Triangle – UFC on ESPN+ 41

Anthony Hernandez vs. Rodolfo Vieira – Guillotine – UFC 258

Khabib Nurmagomedov vs. Justin Gaethje – Triangle – UFC 254

Comeback of the Year

Paul Daley vs. Sabah Homasi – Bellator 257

Thanh Le vs. Martin Nguyen – ONE: Inside the Matrix

Sean Strickland (Career)

Rose Namajunas (Career)

Charles Oliviera vs. Michael Chandler – UFC 262

Upset of the Year

Adriano Moraes vs. Demetrious Johnson – ONE on TNT 1

Shana Dobson vs. Mariya Agapova – UFC on ESPN 15

Clay Collard vs. Anthony Pettis – PFL 2021 #1

Ok Rae Yoon vs. Eddie Alvarez – ONE on TNT 4

Anthony Hernandez vs. Rodolfo Vieira – UFC 258

ALSO READ: CAF Ban: Oladapo could not have knowingly taken said substance – Club

Shawn Tompkins Coach of the Year

Eric Nicksick

Henri Hooft

Mike Brown

Trevor Wittman

Jason Parillo

Trainer of the Year

Phil Daru

Sam Calavitta

Jordan Sullivan

Chase Cichos

Bo Sandoval

Gym of the Year

American Top Team

City Kickboxing

Elevation Fight Team

RVCA

Sanford MMA

Referee of the Year

Herb Dean

Dan Miragliotta

Mark Smith

Jason Herzog

Marc Goddard

Ringcard Girl of the Year

Arianny Celeste

Luciana Andrade

Brookliyn Wren

Brittney Palmer

Kasia Motloch Kejsi

Leading Man of the Year

Dana White

Ed Soares

Mohammed Shahid

Densign White

Scott Coker

Best Promotion of the Year

Bellator MMA

LFA

Brave Combat Federation

UAE Warriors

UFC

Personality of the Year

Jon Anik

Daniel Cormier

Joe Rogan

Laura Sanko

Chael Sonnen

Analyst of the Year

Robin Black

Michael Bisping

Paul Felder

Dan Hardy

John McCarthy

Best MMA Programming

Morning Kombat

Dana White’s Contender Series

DC & Helwani

JRE MMA Show

UFC Embedded

MMA Media Source of the Year

The Mac Life

BT Sport

ESPN MMA

MMA Fighting

MMA Junkie

MMA Journalist of the Year

John Morgan

Shaheen Al-Shatti

Brett Okamoto

Ariel Helwani

Oscar Willis

Fighting Spirit of the Year

Khabib Nurmagomedov (Compassion vs. Justin Gaethje – transitioned from an arm bar to triangle to avoid distressing Gaethje’s parents).

Terrance McKinney (Recovery – from overcoming drug addiction and near death to UFC call up and winning debut)

Brandon Moreno (Perseverance – from being cut to fighting back and becoming the first Mexican UFC champion)

Dustin Poirier (Charity – continued efforts with The Good Fight Foundation giving back to the local community in Louisiana)

Dana White (Leadership – when all sports were down and out due to Covid-19, against all the odds, Dana White made Fight Island real)

Vanguard News Nigeria