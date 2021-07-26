A former presidential aspirant on the platform of the All Progressives Congress, APC, in 2019, Chief Charles Udeogaranya has again indicated interest to clinch the presidential ticket on the platform of APC for the 2023 election.

Udeogaranya who was a member of the Not Too Young To Rule class of the 2019 presidential election, says he is now both young and mature to take Nigeria to her promise land at 52.

The former presidential aspirant, who hails from Anambra State, says his 2023 aspiration is a profound impact on the 2023 Igbo presidency project, reign of equity and fairness, which Nigerians are in tandem with.

He said doubting Thomases should clear the clogs in their eyes, abandon the secession agenda and face the reality of a better Nigeria in 2023.

Udeogaranya begged Nigerians to forgive President Muhammadu Buhari for his shortcomings.

He stressed that as mere mortals, we cannot be perfect in all our ways, and to err is human but to forgive is divine.

Udeogaranya also begged President Buhari to forgive his children, Sunday Igboho and Nnamdi Kanu and all others, “so that we all can forge ahead as one united family in peace, even though tribes and tongues may differ but united in progress, brotherliness, and in God’s love.”

Udeogaranya pledged that he will create a better Nigeria if Nigerians should give him a chance to serve.

On restructuring, Udeogaranya said he would ensure that the three basic foremost regions of Nigeria are economically viable before restructuring.

According to him, “the 36 state structures are way too small for internal economic dependency.

“Nigeria as a whole is nearly the size of the state of California or Texas, if you take away Kano and Cross River states.

“So I believe that size matters and if you don’t, please consider USA or China. However, my restructuring programme will have more to deal with the reduction of bigger government and increasing the private sector economic development growth and participation.

“This would be done to an extent that nobody would want to work for the government for economic reasons, but purely service.”

