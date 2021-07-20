By Ike Uchechukwu

A High Court sitting in Calabar the Cross River State capital has fixed October 6, 2021, to rule on opposing (2)applications presented by the litigants.

The long adjournment is on the heels of this year’s annual legal vacation which commences later this month.

In the applications before the court, the Claimant, Obi Achara Nigeria Limited wants the court to enter judgment in the matter.

However, the defendant University of Calabar Teaching Hospital, UCTH Management Board wants the court to strike out the case.

When the matter came up, the Presiding judge, Angela Obi after listening to arguments from counsels from both parties Eta Akpama (Claimants) and Volunteer Itam (Defendants) adjourned the case till the 6th of October.

In his reaction, Eta Akpama counsel for the Claimants said they filed an application to extend the time within which to file their response to the application to strike out the case.

He said that response was taken in today’s sitting and by the rules of court from the day the response was taken and granted they have seven days to respond which they have done.

On the part of the counsel to the Defendants Volunteer Itam said the claimants brought a motion to regularize their counter-affidavit which they did not object to dressing that it was their right within the law to do so.

Vanguard News Nigeria