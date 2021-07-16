By Moses Nosike

In a bid to ensure that its bread brand is accessible by consumers, UAC Restaurants Limited in collaboration with CEESAM International Limited, a UAC Restaurants’ franchisee, has commissioned a state-of-the-art bread bakery in Amuwo Odofin, Festac area of Lagos to cater for the neighbourhood.

The Mr Bigg’s Family Loaf Bakery was officially unveiled yesterday and in attendance were Managing Director of UAC Restaurants Limited, Mr. Debola Badejo, Chairman of CEESAM International Limited, Hon. Sam Nwaire and other dignitaries.

The bakery is equipped with modern day bakery facilities and the plant has the capacity to feed the Festac, Mile 2, Oluti, Amuwo Odofin, Ojo and the environs.

Speaking during the unveiling, Mr. Debola Badejo said, “We are constantly looking for ways to offer new and affordable products to the market and the Mr Bigg’s family loaf bread, is one of the many new retail offerings that we have in store for Nigerians.”

On the expansion of bread offering across the country, Mr. Badejo said that this is one of the many bakeries that we are going to open across Nigeria, and this is in addition to our existing Mr Bigg’s restaurant as well as Debonairs Pizza stores.

“We have a large bakery in our central kitchen at Oregun that serves Ikeja, Oregun, Ogba, Fagba, Abule Egba, Ojudu, Agege and Ikorodu. We also have bakeries in Minna, Asaba, and Port Harcourt, and now, a state-of-the-art bakery in Amuwo Odofin. Bakeries in Benin and Kaduna are already in the pipeline, and more to come in the coming months across key locations in Nigeria.”

Reiterating the importance of bread to their business, Hon. Sam Nwaire, Chairman, CEESAM International Limited, a UAC Restaurants’ franchisee said that Mr Bigg’s family loaf has the capacity to contribute about 25% to the business turnover.

According to him, “We felt there is a need to do some add on and that informed the decision to float a bakery to support the business.”

Mr Badejo corroborated Hon. Nwaire’s exertion by saying that The Mr Bigg’s family loaf is one of the key growth drivers for our retail business. While our traditional Mr Bigg’s and Debonairs Pizza restaurants remain our core businesses.