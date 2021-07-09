By Chinonso Alozie – Owerri

Two suspected members of the Eastern Security Network, ESN, linked to the late Joseph Uka Nnachi, known as “King of Dragon” were arrested and paraded by the Imo State police command.

The Imo state Commissioner of Police, Abutu Yaro, spoke at the command’s headquarters in Owerri, during the parade of the suspects, whose names were given as Chibuike Iheukwu, 18-year-old man, from Inyishi in Ikeduru Local Government Area and Jidechi Akakem, a 26-year-old man from Umuchoke, Orji in Owerri North Local Government Area all in Imo State.

The police said that they were arrested from their hideout in Emekwukwu, Owerri North Local Government Area of Imo state after the suspects engaged the police in a gun duel.

The Police said: “Sequel to the ongoing clearance Operation embarked by the Imo State Police Command on raided major IPOB/ESN Camps in the state and its environs aimed on wiping out the remnants of the IPOB/ ESN Members and restoring lasting peace in the state.

“The command’s tactical teams after diligent gathering of technical intelligence stormed a notorious criminal hideout at Emekwukwu in Owerri North LGA of Imo State where they had a serious gun duel.

“That led to the arrest of two of the suspects namely; Chibuike Iheukwu “Male” 18 years of Inyishi Ikeduru Local Government Area of Imo State and Jidechi Akakem ” Male” 26 years of Umuchoke Orji in Owerri North Local Government Area of Imo State.

“While others escaped with bullet wounds. Items recovered from them are three (3) locally made pistol with fourteen (14) rounds of live cartridges and substance suspected to be hard drugs.”

“Upon interrogation, one of the suspects, Jidechi Akakem, who has been on the police wanted list of IPOB/ ESN Members, confessed to be a member of the dreaded terrorist gang of late Joseph Uka Nnachi aka King of Dragon. He admitted being amongst those that attacked Orji Police Station and have committed several other crimes in the state.

“However, both suspects admitted to be members of the Vikings confraternity headed by one Emmanuel Anyanwu aka “Walking Skeleton” a native of Ezeogba Emekwukwu in Owerri North Local Government Area of Imo State and he is the one that gave them the guns and cartridges to go and kill one chief, Sir Vitalis Onuwa “Male ” of the same address with Emmanuel Anyanwu aka “Walking Skeleton,” Police said.

