.

By Bose Adelaja

Two people were reportedly killed while two others were injured at the weekend, on the Ogun State axis of Lagos/Ibadan Expressway, after a truck rammed into a Toyota Camry car.

The incident was said to have occurred at Magboro bus stop, at about midnight, outbound Lagos State.

The vehicles involved were a Hovo truck with number plate EPE 198 XV and an unidentified Toyota Camry.

It was learnt that the Hovo truck was outbound Lagos when its side mirror was allegedly damaged by a vehicle that sped off on noticing the damages.

Vanguard gathered that in protest, the truck driver angrily tried to catch up with the vehicle in order to claim the damages. when it lost control and later veered off its lane and ran into a stationary Toyota Camry car owing to overspeeding.

The impact of the incident was said to have led to the death of both occupants of the car while two others were injured.

It was gathered that the impact would have been worse if the accident had occurred in the daytime.

Recovery and evacuation were said to be jointly carried out by Ogun State Traffic Compliance and Enforcement Corps (TRACE), Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC) and Nigeria Police.

Road users claimed the traffic on the road to Magboro under the bridge was disrupted as a result of the incident.

Also, the bodies were said to be taken to Divine Touch Hospital, by the Police, while the accident vehicles were taken to Ibafo Divisional Police Station.

The incident was confirmed by the Public Relations Officer, Ogun State Traffic Compliance and Enforcement Corps (TRACE), Babatunde Akinbiyi who attributed it to overspeeding.

He said the rescue operation was concluded on Sunday.

He warned motorists to desist from parking their vehicles by the roadside or overspeeding under any pretext because of its attendant consequences.

Vanguard News Nigeria