By Bashir Bello, Kano

The Social Protection Technical Working Group, TWG in Kano State said efforts were in top gear to ensure the Social Protection is passed into law in the state.

The TWG Chairman, Auwal Umar Sanda who doubles as the Permanent Secretary of the Ministry of Planning and Budget, made this known during a bimonthly meeting facilitated by Child Development Grant Programme, CDGP in Kano.

He said passage of the law becomes imperative in order to stamp out poverty and social challenges in the state. Some of the activities planned by the TWG in the coming months includes Inauguration of the Kano State Social Protection Steering Committee to be headed by the Secretary to the State Government and launching of the policy document.

According to him, “No document is as important in Kano State now as the Social Protection Policy as it has direct impact on the lives of the masses and its multiplier effect.

“We charged members from the various line MDAs to ensure that the policy becomes a living document. All MDAs were also urged to capture SP specific activities in their 2022 budget submission without which their submission will be rejected.

“We are committed to seeing that SP programs and interventions are prioritize which will ensure the rejection of poverty and crimes in our communities.”

Similarly, the focal person of the National Social Investment Programme in Kano State, Baba Aminu Zubairu said passage of the policy into law will give it backing and that which will make it a component of any successive government.

“We know that if every government comes, they will promise to do construction of roads, infrastructures but neglect the Social Protection component.

“By passing the policy into law, every successive government of the day must have a component of social intervention/policy. And this will go a long way to help in addressing so many social challenges such as crime rate, out of school children, breaking the vicious circle of poverty on community members especially those in the rural areas where you have the poorest of poor and vulnerable,” Zubairu said.

In her remarks, the facilitator of the meeting and Project Manager, CDGP, Stella Esedunme expressed satisfaction with the effort in place to ensure the policy becomes a law in Kano State. According to Stella, “the state now has a direction that is aimed at achieving the desired result to stamp out poverty from the state”.

Stella also informed the gathering that the CDGP has gotten an approval for extension for another 2 years till 2023 and it target would be on Child poverty in order to break the generational cycle of poverty.

It would be recalled that the State Governor, Abdullahi Umar Ganduje had recently approved the social protection policy and equally direction for the transmission of the document to the state house of Assembly to begin legislative processes for passage into Law