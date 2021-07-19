Insurance and brokerage firm, Total Security Insurance Brokers Limited (TSIB) has donated an F-500 Encapsulator Firefighting equipment to the National Industrial Court of Nigeria.

Executive Director of the insurance and brokerage firm, Edirin Oghenejode who led a team of TSIB to the Court during a courtesy visit said the equipment is to help the court better positioned to fight hazards.

He also noted that the gesture is part of the Corporate Social Responsibility of the Brokerage firm to the country.

Mr Oghenejode, who is Director of Corporate Services, was accompanied by Mr Olaosebikan Olalekan who is head of the unit in Abuja.

Present to receive the entourage, was the President of the court, Hon. Justice Benedict Kanyip (Ph.d) who was represented by the Chief Registrar, Rotimi Daudu Williams Esq.

.

Also present were he Chief Registrar/Special Assistant, Peters Udomaiye Esq; the Court’s Division Head, Hauwa Yakubu Esq and the Deputy Director, Training, Mrs Alabi.

While presenting the equipment, Mr. Edirin Oghenejode thanked the President of the Industrial Court for the cordial relationship between the two bodies. He also thanked the President for the proper piloting of the superior court that dispenses social justice in an equitable, timely and impartial manner.

The executive director however, promised that the insurance unit will continually deliver quality service in line with international best practice to the court.

He explained that the F-500 encapsulator is the latest firefighting equipment developed by Hazard Control Technologies Inc of the United States of America. He also said that it is ISO 9001 certified.

Receiving the equipment, the Chief Registrar of the Court, Peters Udomaiye thanked the management of Total Security Insurance Brokers Limited and promised to ensure that the equipment would be put to good use for the court.

He revealed that it was the first time ever that the Industrial Court of Nigeria has received a gesture of such kind.

He conveyed the gratitude of the president, Hon Justice Benedict Kanyip (Ph.d) to the entourage and finally wished Oghenejode Edirin and his team the very best.