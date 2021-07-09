.

**As COAS visits AFCSC department of Land Warfare, urges jointness in training exercises

By: Kingsley Omonobi – Abuja.

Troops of Sector 2 Joint Task Force Operation Hardin Kai on Thursday 8 July 2021 nabbed a notorious Boko Haram/ISWAP informant, carrying out espionage activities on troops in the general area of Katarko village of Yobe State.

The gallant troops also repelled an attack on Katarko village.

During preliminary investigation, the informant identified as Abor Kawu confessed to having monitored and disclosed troops’ location and movements to the terrorists.

A statement by Brig Gen Onyema Nwachukwu, Director of Army Public Relations said, ” He also revealed that more Boko Haram collaborators were deployed in the general area to spy on the troops.

“Following this revelation, troops of Sector 2 have been placed on red alert and effort is ongoing to unravel the network of informants within the general area.

“Commending the troops of Sector 2 for their vigilance and tenacity, the Chief of Army Staff (COAS), Lt Gen Faruk Yahaya charged them to flush out Boko Haram/ISWAP elements in the area.

“The COAS also urged law-abiding citizens to continue to avail troops with credible information to enhance their operational efficiency in order to flush out criminal elements who are concealed in the communities.

Meanwhile, the Chief of Army Staff Lt Gen Faruk Yahaya has visited the Armed Forces Command and Staff College Department of Land Warfare (DLW) as part of his ongoing visit to the college for the graduation ceremony of 43 Senior Course of the prestigious military institution.

While inspecting the fully digitalized ultra-model facility and other ongoing construction work at the wing, the COAS emphasised the need to infuse jointness into all training exercises of the institution.

He noted that whatever success has been so far made in military operations against insurgency, banditry and other sundry crimes in the country, is as a result of jointness of the services in synergy with other security agencies.