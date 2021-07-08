… Reinforcement troops in terrible accident to foil another attack in Borno

By Ndahi Marama, Maiduguri

Troops of Sector 2 Joint Task Force OPERATION HADIN KAI have on Thursday 8 July 2021 nabbed a notorious Boko Haram/ ISWAP carrying out espionage activities on troops in the general area of Katarko village of Yobe State.

The gallant troops also repelled an attack on Katarko village.

This is even as another reinforcement troops on high speed of many trucks heading towards Maiduguri-Mainok- Benesheikh- Damaturu road had a terrible Road accident when one of their vehicles loaded with armed personnel somersaulted in the heart of Jakana village of Konduga local government.

Although military authorities are yet to issue a statement in the accident involving one of their operational vehicles on Thursday morning in Jakana, Sources and eyewitnesses told our Correspondent that the “incident was terrible with casualties.

According to Director Army Public Relations, Brigadier General Onyema Nwachukwu in a press statement on the nap of Boko Haram informant in Katarko, it was a huge success against the ongoing fight of the terrorists.

He said “during the preliminary investigation, the informant identified as Abor Kawu confessed to having monitored and disclosed troops’ location and movements to the terrorists.

“He also revealed that more Boko Haram collaborators were deployed in the general area to spy on the troops.

“Following this revelation, troops of Sector 2 have been placed on red alert and effort is ongoing to unravel the network of informants within the general area.

“Commending the troops of Sector 2 for their vigilance and tenacity, the Chief of Army Staff (COAS), Lt Gen Faruk Yahaya charged them to flush out Boko Haram/ISWAP elements in the area.

“The COAS also urged law-abiding citizens to continue to avail troops with credible information to enhance their operational efficiency in order to flush out criminal elements who are concealed in the communities.”

Meanwhile, some troops of Operation Hadin Kai, who were on reinforcement and on high speed of many trucks heading towards Maiduguri-Mainok- Benesheikh- Damaturu road had a terrible Road accident when one of their vehicles loaded with armed personnel somersaulted in the heart of Jakana village of Konduga local government.

In video footage obtained by our Correspondent indicated that a coumaflag military truck on high speed somersaulted with the occupants and scattered them in different directions, while multiple motorists and their passengers were stranded along the road due to the ongoing attack on the road by suspected members of ISWAP terrorist group in the early hours of Thursday morning.