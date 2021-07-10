Trinitas Foundation has stated its commitment to ensuring quality digital education of students in schools across Nigeria in line with Sustainable Development Goal number four.

The foundation revealed this during a visit to two schools in the Ikorodu axis of Lagos on Wednesday, June 30 as part of its effort to ensure adequate digital education for less privileged students across Nigeria.

Speaking at the outreach in Ikorodu, Trinitas Foundation CEO Ade George reiterated the foundation’s passion for children while announcing plans to engage at least fifty children in an Information Technology (IT) training program. Trinitas Foundation is a non-profit organization with an objective of providing sustainable empowerment to women, educational support for children and alleviation of poverty in Africa.

Mr Ade George said, “The Children need to be better prepared for the world that’s moving at a really fast pace in terms of technology and advancement. This training is important because every child deserves to be adequately knowledgeable and equipped to participate in the technological evolution of the world.”

Emphasizing the importance of the foundation’s outreach, Mr Ade George further stated that the proposed training is to enable the children to learn to create codes and programs that will empower them to provide solutions to societal challenges and meet up with their contemporaries in IT around the world.”

“At Trinitas, we believe that if given the right opportunities the African child can provide sustainable solutions to most of the challenges facing the African society and the world at large. That is why we are investing by training our children and we implore others to support too,”

Ade George, Yanju George, Adedoyin Eiyeola, Reekado Banks among other notable figures were present at the outreach. More information on Trinitas Africa Foundation can be found on www.trinitasafrica.org.