Stock

By Dapo Akinrefon

The United Niger Delta Energy Development Security Strategy, UNDEDSS, on Thursday, urged the the Federal Government to heed the second ultimatum issued by the Niger-Delta Avengers, NDA, with all seriousness.

President Muhammadu Buhari, had Monday declared as unnecessary the threat by the militant group, Niger Delta Avengers (NDA) despite his response to their demand.

NDA had last Saturday threatened to unleash ‘Operation Humble’, which it said would bring “down target oil installations capable of humbling the economy into permanent recession.”

It said: “This mission is also targeted at political actors collaborating with the Nigerian government to undermine interest of the Niger Delta people.”

But UNDEDSS restated that the Niger Delta is not a conquered territory and should not be subjected to degrading treatment by the Federal Government.

UNDEDSS, in a statement by its Secretary General, Mr. Tony Uranta

The statement reads: “UNDEDSS, the grassroots coalition of the Niger Delta has drawn attention to the second warning/ultimatum of the Niger Delta Avengers NDA, even as UNDEDSS fully welcomes back High Chief Government Ekpekpumpolo, aka Tompolo.

ALSO READ: Threats to bomb nation’s oil installations unnecessary, Presidency tells Niger Delta Avengers

“The Federal Government is advised not to take these positions lightly, or to depend on jaded voices to rescue Nigeria from the very imminent Niger Delta crisis, the Niger Delta is not a conquered territory.

“UNDEDSS also notes that the Niger Delta is not in support of the renewed disingenuous calls on leaders and people of the South East, South West and South South to end any perceived anti-Federal Government activities or tendencies within the zones; and, our position will not change because no one has ever threatened to set the military against the North East, North West, or Middle Belt leaders and youths to ensure security within their zones. All Nigerians are Nigerians, and the sooner that the Federal Government begins to understand the peoples of Nigeria, the sooner we all exit the present surrealist state of the country.

“We support President Muhammadu Buhari who has reminded elected officials of the 36 states of Nigeria, their people voted them in to provide security and welfare. If the Governors want Nigerians to believe that Mr. President is being economical with the truth, let them, the generally apathetic Governors, state that he is wrong.

“Finally, this persistent issue of two sets of reality and laws in one country must end now; and if Mr. President is not challenged by our elected leaders in State Houses, State Assemblies, or the National Assembly, then we the people who putatively elected them all into office, will start making governance untenable for them, using every means available to us, the abused masses.”

Vanguard News Nigeria