By David Odama, Lafia

CONCERNED by the decision most Nigerians see as inimical to the electoral progress of the nation’s electoral system by the National Assembly, the National Coordinator, advocacy for Quality Leadership and Health awareness Foundation, a Non-Governmental Organization, Engineer Anselm Ijebor has faulted the rejection of the Electronic Transmission of election results by the National Assembly.

Ijebor in an interview with Journalists in Lafia described the action of the Lawmakers as not only inimical but a calculated attempt to institutionalize electoral fraud, self-centeredness as well as a subjugation of the wishes of the people they represent.

“How can the National Assembly members elected by their people to represent them turn against their interest, kick against the proposed electoral system, that could have taken the nation out of its present electoral predicament.

Voting against the transmission of election results electronically is a clear demonstration of the lawmakers to callously truncate the nation’s democratic system. Nigerians will hold them accountable if their decision is not reverted”, Ijebor declared.

According to the National Coordinator of the Organization, the time for the National Assembly to justify the huge investment of the taxpayer’s money on them is now, warning that any attempt by these lawmakers to subvert this purported electoral system, should not be allowed to degenerate any further than this, hence this intended aberration should be vehemently resisted.

Speaking further, Ijebor maintained that the #ENDSARS protest that hit the nation would be minor if the Assembly members do not repent and respect the wishes of the generality of the electorate whom they represent or else they would be calling for the unprecedented uproar.

While advising that 2023 which will determine the cooperate existence of the country should not be toyed with, considering the danger ahead of the Assembly’s body language, the NGO boss said attempts by the federal lawmakers to further muzzle the democratic rights of the people would spark off another youth unrest that cannot be contained not even by the most sophisticated military armouries.

“Our elected representatives must have the socio-political consciousness to know and work according to the right of other Nigerians, where they can make demands to reclaim the country and ensure the sustenance of its democratic values and norms.

What happened during the #EndSARS protest should be a signal that the government has failed the nation, as such nothing should be done to trigger another unrest. Our representatives must live to meet the yearning, aspirations and desires of the people”, Engineer Ijebor stated.

The National coordinator who is a member of the Nigeria Society of Engineers, Fellow of Nigeria Technologist in Engineering fiercely called on the National Assembly to engage and obtain the mandate of their constituencies before taking decisions he described as hasty and counterproductive, especially in the area of the nation’s electoral system.

“An average Nigerian should be inspired by those representing them rather than throwing them into a socialist state,” Ijebor stated.

