By Olasunkanmi Akoni

As part of measures to prevent traffic robbers from cashing in on heavy gridlock, Lagos State Governor, Bababjide Sanwo-Olu, has ordered the Commissioner of Police in the state to deploy personnel to Lagos-Ibadan Expressway and environs for security of lives and property of motorists and commuters.

The order became necessary as travellers, mostly Muslim faithful storm the road for the celebration of Eid el Kabir in their various states of origin in line with the norm.

According to the Lagos Commissioner of Police, Hakeem Odumosu, 20 newly launched motorbikes have been deployed to strategic areas to forestall any possible commission of crime and outbreak of law and order.

At press time, 12 noon, armed policemen, led by Rapid Response Team RES, Commander, Chief Superintendent of Police, CSP, Yinka Egbeyemi, were seen at strategic points maintaining law and order on the road completing the work of traffic officers.

Vanguard News Nigeria