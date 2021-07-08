Traditional prime minister congratulates Okowa at 62

By Chancel Sunday

Ifeanyi Okowa

Niger Delta leader and traditional prime minister of the ancient Tuomo Kingdom in Delta and Bayelsa states, High Chief Mike Loyibo, has joined Deltans and other well-wishers to congratulate Gov Ifeanyi Okowa of Delta State on his 62nd birthday anniversary.

In a statement issued Thursday, which was made available to newsmen, Loyibo poured encomiums on Okowa on his new age and lauded him on his developmental strides.

He said: “Gov Okowa has been able to make a mark in all sectors of the economy in his six years plus administration in the state.

“More so, from the time he started public service till now, what he’s not shy away from is integrity, fairness, and consistency in service delivery.

“Certainly, Okowa has taken Delta State to next level as all sectors of the economy have experienced growth, and I urged Deltans not to be distracted because more dividends of democracy will be delivered to them.

“I’m using this opportunity to urge Deltans to unite behind Gov Okowa so he can finish strong and go beyond to succeed in the transition process.

“I thank Almighty God for His mercies and faithfulness upon you on the occasion of your 62nd birthday anniversary. I also pray that God would continue to guide and enable you to achieve greater feats.”

Vanguard News Nigeria