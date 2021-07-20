By Prince Osuagwu



Airtel Nigeria, has said the main aim for its Touching Lives initiative is to empower communities and uplift vulnerable people in the country. The telco made the revelation as its season six of the social responsibility initiative kicked off in the country at the weekend.

Airtel Touching Lives takes the format of a reality television show, allowing the public to nominate causes, communities and underprivileged persons or people with special needs.

Airtel thereafter evaluates and selects the causes to support and the activities are filmed and broadcasted on terrestrial and satellite television stations with the aim of inspiring other corporate organizations as well as well-meaning individuals to join in supporting the weak across society.

Flagging the sixth edition of the intervention event off, Chief Executive Officer and Managing Director, Airtel Nigeria, Segun Ogunsanya, said a strong sense of purpose is driving Airtel Nigeria’s relentless focus on sustainable initiatives that can positively impact the various communities where it operates in.

According to Ogunsanya, purpose is powerful as it does not just define an individual or an entity, but drives its every action and decision. He said: “In 2001, Airtel procured it’s operating license which is now in the process of being renewed. While it is possible to procure and renew an operating license, you can only earn a social license.

“A social license is the love, loyalty, friendship and affection you get from the communities where you operate as well as from your different stakeholders. While Airtel can renew its operating license to provide telecommunications services, it is committed to its purpose of empowering and uplifting people and making a positive and lasting impact in the lives of its stakeholders, thereby earning its social license.

“To realize this vision, the Airtel Touching Lives initiative was created to offer relief and hope to the underprivileged and downtrodden and also inspire the strong and the wealthy to support the vulnerable and the poor.”