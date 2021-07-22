By Moses Nosike

Rotary club of Lagos in partnership with Total Health Trust (THT), Nigeria’s leading Health Maintenance Organization recently offered free eye surgeries to 1800 beneficiaries as a contribution towards addressing the growing need for health services across the country.

According to the Head of Marketing, Brand and Communication at THT, Olufemi Olulana the partnership is one of the numerous ways to give back to the society as part of its commitment to make Nigeria healthier.

Olulana thanked The Rotary Club of Lagos, Palmgrove Estate (RCLPGE), for providing services to the less privileged in the society, by regularly conducting health camps, blood donation camps, vocational training, as well as medical sponsorships.

“We understand that little drops of kindness can make a difference in our nation and we will continue to contribute immensely through remarkable programs like this sort. We consistently seek out like-minded organizations to partner with as we continue towards impacting lives positively.

The eye is a very important organ of the body. We believe that no one should go without needed cataract surgeries due to finances. These surgical interventions will help to restore sight, improve productivity of the individual as well as boost the possibility to contribute to the society.

For the 11th year, RCLPGE, will conduct approximately 1800 Cataract Eye Surgeries to the vision impaired in Lagos and Kano. This partnership further demonstrates that Total Health Trust (THT) is a preferred Health Maintenance Organization (HMO) provider for the everyday Nigerian”.