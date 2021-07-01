By Sebastine Obasi

Total companies in Nigeria are now to be known as TotalEnergies Group, to reflect its diversification into electricity, hydrogen, biomass, wind and solar.

Speaking at a virtual parley with the media the Executive General Manager, Total Country Services, Mrs. Bunmi Popoola-Mordi explained the steps that would mark the adaptation of the new name, logo and visual identity which she said is at the heart of the company’s strategy to achieve carbon neutrality by 2050. She said, “Beyond our ambition for 2050, we have set precise, demanding targets for 2030.

We will produce more renewable electricity and LNG. We will also need new oil projects to offset the decline in output from fields currently in production while decarbonizing our hydrocarbon production chain by avoiding and reducing emissions and capturing residual emissions.” As regards downstream production, she said “We want to influence demand by offering customers decarbonized alternatives whenever possible. By 2030, the production and sale of petroleum products will account for around a third of TotalEnergies’ aggregate energy production and sales.

This is slated to decline to below 20 percent by 2050, versus 55 percent in 2020. Simply put, we are leveraging the energies of today to build the energies of the future, and 2020-2030 will be the decade of our transformation into a truly broad energy company with a line up featuring oil, gas, electricity, hydrogen, biomass, wind and solar.”

She also explained that “TotalEnergies intends to become a major player in the energy transition, and we have built a solid foundation on which to achieve our ambition.” Giving insight into how the adaptation would unveil locally, Popoola-Mordi said, “The company is working together with local regulators to adapt the name change of the broad energy company we want to become. During this period, you will witness the following: Brand overhaul, Change from our usual communication, Total service stations will gradually change to take on the new logo, name and lifestyle, Total offices and assets will gradually depict our ambition, investment will tend more towards renewables” She however allayed concerns that the name change and transformation to TotalEnergies would result in job losses saying on the contrary it will have more positive impact as the company would constantly upskill its staff in tandem with the transformation.

Also speaking, the Country Communication Manager, Dr. Charles Ebereonwu assured that the company is in Nigeria for the long haul, maintaining that Total Companies in Nigeria will continue to be important part of the TotalEnergies Group. He noted that the company had embraced renewables with the project to ‘solarise’ its over 577 service stations spread across the country. It would be recalled that at the Ordinary and Extraordinary Shareholders’ Meeting held in Paris, May 28, 2021, shareholders approved the resolution to change the company’s name from Total to TotalEnergies, thereby anchoring its strategic transformation into a broad energy company in its identity.