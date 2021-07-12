•Analysts advocate cautious buying sentiment this week

Top 10 stockbroking firms in the Nigeria’s capital market traded stocks of 39.34 billion units of shares valued at N541.2 billion in the first half of 2021, HI’21, according to the report released by the Nigerian ExchangeGroup, NGX.

Meanwhile analysts have cautioned investors on buying sentiments following the bearish run in the stock market recorded last week.

The value of shares traded by the top 10 stockbroking firms among the 189 active firms in H1’21 represented 52.11 per cent of the total trades registered while in terms of volume, it accounted for 42.78 per cent of the total volume.

According to the Broker Performance Report, released by the NGX, the top stock broking firms processed 39.34 billion units of shares valued at N541.21 billion in the first half of the year 2021

In contrast to the corresponding previous periods, the value of N541.21 billion represents a decline as against N597.44 billion and N772.15 billion recorded in H1 2020 and H1 2019 respectively.

Top five by volume

According to the report, Morgan Capital led the list by volume. recording 991.51 million shares, representing 10.94 per cent of the total volume traded. It was followed by CardinalStone Securities posting 637.53 million shares, accounting for 7.03 per cent of total volume traded while Meristem Securities came third posting 604.98 million shares, representing 6.67 per cent of the total volume traded. The fourth position was occupied byn CSL Stockbrokers recording 278.18 million shares, representing 3.07 per cent of the total volume traded while Stanbic IBTC followed posting 245.24 million shares accounting for 2/71 per cent of the total volume traded.

Top five by Value

Stanbic IBTC Stockbrokers led the list, with trades valued at N112.09 billion, having led the same category in the corresponding periods of 2019 and 2020. The firm accounted for 10.79 per cent of the total value of traded stocks in H1’21.Investment One followed in second place with trade valued at N72.41 billion, representing 6.97 per cent of the total recorded trades.

Cardinalstone Securities, having led the list by volume, stands third by value with trades in stocks valued at N70.65 billion, representing 6.8 per cent of the total trades. Rencap Securities also recorded trades in stocks valued at N65.49 billion to occupy the fourth position while EFG Hermes followed next with N46.22 billion.

Cautious trading

On the current trend, profit-taking activities at the NXG in the last two trading sessions of the week (Thursday -0.1 per cent; Friday: -1.2 per cent) completely wiped off the week’s gains and pushed the market into the red.

Analysis of trading last week showed that the All-Share Index fell below the 38,000 psychological mark, as it declined by 0.6 per cent Week on Week, W-o- W to 37,994.19 points. Notably, selloffs were Airtel Africa which dropped by 10.0 per cent and Dangote Sugar by 3.0 per cent to drive the weekly loss. Accordingly, the Month to Date MtD and Year to Date, YtD return settled at 0.2 per cent and -5.7 per cent, respectively.

Analysts at Cordros Capital Limited, said: “With the moderation in the prices of bellwether stocks last week, we expect savvy investors to take advantage of this and make re-entry ahead of their H1-21 earnings announcement. However, we do not rule out the possibility of continued profit-taking activities. As a result, we think the local bourse will likely exhibit a zig-zag pattern. Therefore, we advise investors to take positions in only fundamentally justified stocks.”In the same vein analysts at Vetiva Securities said: “ We advise investors to trade cautiously due to uncertainty in recent times