Tokyo Olympics offers Nigeria best medal hope – Oboh

Former British and Commonwealth middleweight boxing champion, Peter Oboh has urged Team Nigeria to perform at their best and excel at Tokyo 2020 Olympics by winning medals and glory for self and country.

Speaking on Nigeria’s participation and medal chances at the coronavirus-striken Olympics, Oboh reckoned that Nigerian athletes should see the challenges posed by the ravaging pandemic as motivation for better performance.

“If there was any Olympic Games Nigeria had the best opportunity to do well and bring home the much sought-after Olympic gold medals, it is the Tokyo Olympics that have witnessed so much apprehension and uncertainties even before the events commenced.

“I believe with the ‘I can do it spirit, typical of Nigerian athletes, the sky will be the

limit,” Oboh said. “It is a shame that since Nigeria’s first appearance at the 1952 Olympics the country has won only three Olympic gold medals. I believe with the right attitude and direction, our athletes can achieve more,” he said.

The former WBA Intercontinental Champion urged officials led by the Minister of Sports and Youth Development, Mr. Sunday Dare to ensure the athletes were well motivated by providing them with all they require for greater performance.

“It is one thing to have good athletes, but to get the best out of them requires good man-management and providing them

