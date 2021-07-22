Only about 950 people, including officials and reporters, will be allowed to watch Friday’s opening ceremony of the Tokyo Olympics in the main stadium, a senior official said on Thursday.

Hidemasa Nakamura, chief of Tokyo 2020’s main operation centre, told a news conference that apart from the above-mentioned group, the rest allowed into the stadium are performers and athletes.

But these would be restricted to those participating in the day’s event —— the opening ceremony.

The ban is due to concerns about COVID-19 and its transmission.

ALSO READ:

The Tokyo 2020 Organising Committee also reported 12 new positive COVID-19 cases related to the Olympics on Thursday, with two infected foreign athletes in the athletes village.

Eighty-seven people associated with the Olympics have so far tested positive for the virus in Tokyo since the local organising committee started to record the figures on July 1.

In terms of new cases of COVID-19 infections, Nakamura noted it would be “extremely difficult” to get rid of the virus completely.

But he added that they are capable of identifying new cases quickly and containing the spread of the virus.

“We hope to provide a safe environment for all, and of course, we need everyone’s help,” he said.(Xinhua/NAN)

Vanguard News Nigeria