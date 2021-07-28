PHOTO CREDIT: Tokyo Olympics

By Emmanuel Okogba

Two out of three Africa’s representatives in the football event of the ongoing Tokyo Olympics, Egypt and Ivory Coast, Wednesday, sealed their spots for the quarter-finals.

While Egypt qualified from Group C, Ivory Coast did from Group D and will play Brazil and Spain respectively.

Both countries finished second in their groups after a 2-0 win over Australia for Egypt and a 1-1 draw with last Olympics finalists Germany for the Ivory Coast.

The third representative, South Africa failed to win any of their matches, finishing bottom of Group A.

Africa’s most successful outing at the football event of the Olympics was an Atlanta 1996 victory for Nigeria and a Sydney 2000 win for a Samuel Eto and Patrick Mboma inspired Cameroon.

The quarter-finals begin on Saturday 31st July.

See full quarter-finals fixture below…

Spain vs Ivory Coast

Brazil vs Egypt

Japan vs New Zealand

South Korea vs Mexico

