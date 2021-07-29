Simone Biles

Star gymnast Simone Biles withdrew from the individual all-around competition at the Tokyo Olympics on Wednesday, a day after she shocked the world by pulling out of the team event.

She was due to defend her all-around title today before competing in the finals of the vault and uneven bars on Sunday, 1 August, floor on Monday, 2 August, and beam on Tuesday, 3 August.

USA Gymnastics said: “Simone will continue to be evaluated daily to determine whether or not to participate in next week’s individual event finals.

We wholeheartedly support Simone’s decision and applaud her bravery in prioritizing her wellbeing. Her courage shows, yet again, why she is a role model for so many.”

Biles scored her lowest Olympic vault score in the opening rotation before withdrawing from the team final.

She left the arena but returned to support her teammates as the defending champions claimed silver behind the Russian Olympic Committee.

