By Tony Ubani, Tokyo

Star Lager Beer and the Nigeria Olympic Committee (NOC) Wednesday announced the official kickoff of their historic partnership.

The agreement will have popular beverage drink headline the partnership as the official alcoholic brand of Team Nigeria at Tokyo 2020.

Speaking on the partnership, Kehinde Kadiri, Portfolio Manager, Mainstream Brands, Nigerian Breweries Plc., said, “Star has over the years identified and continues to identify with the Nigerian passion for sports, as well as the desire and expectation for more groundbreaking feats by the Nigerian teams.

We are delighted to be partnering with the Nigeria Olympic Committee (NOC) to celebrate this true passion that is fueled by patriotism, resilience, and desire for victory, at the Olympic Games Tokyo 2020.”

Describing the groundbreaking nature of the partnership, the Senior Brand Manager, Olaoluwa Babalola stated, “This strategic partnership that we are announcing today is very significant, not only because of what Team Nigeria aims to achieve but also because of what is in it for the fans and supporters of Nigerian sports.

The benefits of having Star as the official alcoholic brand of Team Nigeria respectively will ultimately support Team Nigeria to success.”

With the kick-off of the partnership, Star will be providing support to athletes and coaching crews, as well as premium enjoyment to passionate fans that will be cheering Team Nigeria during and after their events.

