TOKYO 2020: Djokovic ‘not unbeatable’ declares next opponent Fokina

Third round rival of Novak Djokovic has said that the world number one is not invincible in Tokyo.

Alejandro Davidovich Fokina will take on the Serb for a place in the quarter-finals, and he sees the challenge as achievable.

“He (Novak Djokovic) can be beaten too,” Davidovich Fokina told Olympics reporters. It is clear that he is chasing the gold medal and the US Open, after the three Grand Slams he has been in, and it will not be easy to handle that pressure.”

Novak Djokovic has the chance to become the first man and only the second player ever to secure the ‘Golden Slam’ of winning all four Majors and Olympic gold in a calendar year. Steffi Graf did so in 1988.

When speaking on his relationship with world number one, Davidovich Fokina spoke as follows.

“Djokovic? Well, I like him. We like each other,” the Spaniard revealed. “We had seen each other on the circuit, but in his quarantine, he came to his brother’s house in Marbella and we have trained together a couple of times.”

The two men have met just once before on the ATP tour, at the Rome Masters earlier this year, with Djokovic claiming victory 6-2, 6-1.

