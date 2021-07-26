TOKYO 2020: Anyanacho's Olympic hopes suffer blow

By Tony Ubani, Tokyo

Nigeria’s rising Olympic Taekwondo hopeful, Elizabeth Iheanacho suffered a blow in her quest for an Olympic medal yesterday against a much matured and experienced double Olympic medallist, Nur Tartar of Turkey.

Tartar showed class and applied experience winning 12 – 7 against the Nigerian debutant who proved that the future belongs to her with a performance that stunned many who could not believe she was fighting in her first Olympics.

The defeat left Anyanacho gutted and she could not help but succumb to crying. A flicker of hope rose for the Nigerian from the rule books to get a chance to fight again if her conqueror gets to the final. That hope, though, did not last long as the Turk was kicked out by an American who was menacing all through handing her a bitter defeat without a point.

Nigeria’s Olympic medalist Chika Chukwumerije who has been in the driving seat of Anyanacho was not totally disappointed with her loss. “She’s been crying. That shows she badly needed victory. In all, her target is now focused on Paris. Between now and three years, she would be matured. She has gotten an Olympic experience.

Chukwumerije himself lost his first Olympics outing in Athens but came back smoking in Beijing to kick himself into a bronze. “The same thing happened to me. I fell into depression after my first loss but luckily, she has people guiding her. It’s a big stage and she has all it takes to now put this defeat behind and show what she has”, Chukwumerije said.

Everything is on her side, time, age, and good coaching.

