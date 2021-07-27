In line with its commitment to widening digital inclusion for Africa with affordable broadband connectivity to the continent’s underserved populations, Tizeti, West Africa’s pioneer solar-based internet service provider will convene Nigeria’s prominent corporate leaders, C-level executives, IT managers, technology startups, and digital thought leaders at the maiden edition of its futuristic TizetiNeXTGEN conference themed “The future of Digital is Here”.

Speaking ahead of the conference, Tizeti’s founder and Chief Executive Officer, Kendall Ananyi said that TizetiNeXTGEN is a flagship conference focused on discussing the digital environment in Africa and highlight how digital transformation will empower more Nigerians, stimulate economic activities, provide a foundation for a robust and thriving ecosystem to enable digital leadership for Africa in the 4.0 world and andcomplement the digital efforts of other industry stakeholders in driving investment promotion and building a robust technology ecosystem in Nigeria, and Africa.

Ananyi notes that the maiden edition will feature product launches on Tizeti’s plans around Next Generation Unlimited Wi-Fi, Smart Interactive Voice response systems and expanding access to unlimited internet in Africa.

Tizeti’sNeXTGEN, which holds on Wednesday, August 11, 2021 at 12Noon, will convene hundreds of attendees in a hybrid event and will bring together its various partners within the African telecommunications, technology, and business communities to share its ambitions for the future of digital in Africa. The event provides an opportunity to network, discover new opportunities and discuss breakthrough trends in the global Telecoms space and tech ecosystem with unique perspectives from C-Level Executives and its partners.

Interested participants can register for the event here https://bit.ly/TizetiNeXTGEN01