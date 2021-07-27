.

.Swears-in newly elected 57 council chairmen

.Tasks on performance

By Olasunkanmi Akoni

On Tuesday, Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu of Lagos State said that the legacy of good governance was established by former governor of the state and National Leader of All Progressives Congress, APC, Asiwaju Bola Tinubu, has laid the foundation for the ongoing success of the ruling party in the state.

During the swearing-in ceremony of the newly elected 57 council chairmen, he remarked, comprising 20 Local Government Areas, and 37 Local Council Development Areas, LCDAs in the state.

Recall that the chairmen were elected in the last Saturday, July 24, council polls, held across the state which was marred by voter apathy.

Sanwo-Olu, speaking at the ceremony, held at the Lagos State House, Sports Complex, Alausa, Ikeja, tasked the newly elected chairmen and their vice on performance and ensured that the electorate enjoyed the dividends that true democracy brings.

His words: “Today, we are witnessing the dawn of a new era in Local Government administration in Lagos State. The swearing-in formality, which we have just witnessed, has officially concluded the transition of power from the former Chairmen and Vice-Chairmen whose tenure has just expired.

“Let me start by commending the Lagos State Independent Electoral Commission, LASIEC, under the able leadership of Justice Ayotunde Philips (Rtd), for living up to the responsibility and duties of the commission as enshrined in the law that established it.

“Special gratitude also to our Leader, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, whose unflinching dedication to the narrative concerning APC continues to make all the difference.

“The legacy of good governance that he established as the first Governor of the State in the 4th Republic is what has laid the foundation for the ongoing success of the party in the state.

“I also thank the Chairman of our party’s Local Government Election Committee, my brother, the Deputy Governor of Lagos State, Dr Obafemi Hamzat, and the entire members of the Committee, for delivering excellently on the mandate entrusted to them. I would also like to thank the State Chapter of the APC, under the leadership of the Chairman of the Caretaker Committee, Hon. Tunde Balogun, for keeping the flag of our Great Party aloft in Lagos State.

“The electoral process which culminated in the elections that held last Saturday clearly reflected the highest standards expected from such a process.

“We are all witnesses to the conduct of a very fair, credible and transparent electoral process in which the people freely exercised their rights to choose their leaders.

“It is hugely gratifying to celebrate the fact that all the seats being contested were won by our great party. A resounding statement has been made, once again, that Lagos is APC and APC in Lagos, and that the people of Lagos continue to regard us as the most viable and most credible political alternative for the most populous state and biggest subnational economy in the country.

“Your victory at the polls on Saturday is an affirmation by the people of Lagos State, of their confidence and trust in your competence, capacity and capability to discharge the responsibility of the Office you are stepping into.

“The only way you can reciprocate this trust is to give your very best and ensure that the welfare and wellbeing of your people take precedence in all your decisions. You have been elected to serve the people and put them first in all that you do, and you have a responsibility to ensure that you do not let them down in any way or form.

“Right from your first day in office, I implore you to start thinking about the kind of legacy you would like to leave behind when your tenure comes to an end because it will surely come to an end one day.

“As we all know, public office is a position of trust that no one holds forever- we hold it for a time and then we pass on the baton to others.

“I urge you all to ensure that you build on the good legacies laid by your predecessors, and also ensure that you surpass the legacies and the expectations of the people who have very enthusiastically elected you.

“The Local Government is the closest tier of government to the people. I, therefore, implore you all to continue with the provision and facilitation of services that will directly and positively impact the lives of the ordinary people within your communities.”

While expressing the commitment of his administration to grassroots development, Sanwo-Olu, assured, “we will continue to provide you with the much-needed support to discharge your responsibilities.”

The governor later went into a closed-door meeting with the newly sworn-in officers for further deliberations.

Earlier, Commissioner for Local Government and Community Affairs, Dr Wale Ahmed, also tasked the officers, saying: “We expect that the scope of delivery by this crop of honourable chairmen and vice-chairmen, would cover all sectors and sub-sectors, in tune with the THEMES Agenda of our dear Governor, Mr Babajide Olusola Sanwo-Olu.

“You are the third-tier of government and the closest to the grassroots. You have emerged only by the will and mandate of the electorate, it behoves you to ensure that the electorate enjoys the dividends that true democracy brings.

”It’s important you remember that APC derives its popularity and grassroots support from its performance and constant delivery of dividends of democracy to the people.

“It’s no gain-say, that Government exists because of the people and it will continue to exist because of the people. This is why your re-election/election is another call to a season of service, dedication and selflessness to our people.

“Therefore, the task ahead of you is to sustain or even surpass the tempo of performance of previous administrations in your respective council areas.”

