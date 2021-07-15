By Ayo Onikoyi

The annual Vanguard Personality of the Year Awards which comes up Saturday, July 17, 2021 at Eko Hotel and Suites has been tagged as a“Night of Music” as top musical acts like Timaya, Mayorkun and Chike are set to thrill guests with their superb musical renditions.

While the trio would be leading the musical charge, Laolu Benjo and his Band and the Vesta Orchestra would be on ground to spruce up the night with medley of different songs and a little bit of symphony orchestra.

Tested and trusted compere and MC, Tee A would be joined by Bolanle Olukanmi as co-hosts for the night.

Timaya who is the headline artiste is known for hits like “Don Dada”, “I can’t Kill Myself”. “Born to Win”, “Balance” and many more.

Mayorkun has won the hearts of music lovers not only as a signee to Davidio’s DMW label but also by his many musical hits like “ Mama”, “Your Body”, “Bobo”, “True”, “Che Che and many more and her is expected to unleash most of his singles at the epic event.

The third act, Chike, is in the world of his own and has carved his own style and place in the music space with hits like “Roju”, “Nakupenda”, “If You Love Me”, “Running” and many more.

Laolu Benjo and his Band brings to the table the live band experience and definitely would get many travelling down the memory lane as the past is sure to fuse with the present to provoke nostalgia.

Vesta Orchestra is a bit of a new experience to most Nigerians, and sure to be enjoyed by those who love anything classical and operatic in nature and emotion.

The Vanguard Personality of the year Award celebrates excellence in governance, business, social life and contribution to the advancement of the human race.