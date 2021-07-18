By Ike Uchechukwu

Three middle aged men have been arraigned in Court and remanded following their involvement in the vandalisation of Port Harcourt Electricity Distribution Company ,PHEDC , installations at Ogoja ,Cross River state .

The three persons namely , Clement peter, 28 year old, Iorver Saremkaan, 29ears old and Ibu Johnson Moko 22 years old were arraigned before Magistrate E.E Imona at the Ogoja Magistrate Court 1 ,over a three count charge including malicious damage of PHED electrical installations , armoured cables, transformer distributors amongst others .

In charge number NO: OG /27C./2021 between the Commissioner of police vs CLEMENT PETER M’AGED 28 YEARS IORVER SAREMKAAN ‘M’AGED 29 YEARSI, BU JOHNSON MOM’M’ AGED 22 YEARS the trio where charged on a three count charge .

“That they trio conspired amongst themselves on the 9th of March and ,27June of 2021 to effect and unlawful common purpose to commit felony with malicious damage and stealing of PHED properties at Ogoja zone and thereby committed an offence punishable under Section 516 of the Criminal Code Law CC16 Vol.3 Laws of the Cross River State of Nigeria 2004.

“On the second charge , that you Clement Peter ‘m’, Iorver Saremkaan m’ and Ibu Johnson Moko did willfully

and unlawfully cut and destroyed or damaged bare Aluminum Conductors of 6750 Metres, Copper Armoured Cables of 9 metres of 150 x 4 core properties of PHED Ogoja Zone valued at Nine Million, Nine Hundred thousand Naira(N9 ,900 000.00) and thereby committed an

offence punishable under Section 451 of the Criminal code law, cap Ci Jol 3 Laws of Cross River State of Nigeria 2004.

“That you Clement Peter ‘m’, Iorver Sarenkaan ” and Ibu Johnson Moko , did steal 1750 Metres of Aluminum Conductor, 90 metres of 150 x 4 core of armoured Cables,transformer distributors Properties of PHED Ogoja Zone valued at N9.900,000.00 and thereby comitted an offence punishable under Section 390 (9) of the Criminal code, cap C16 0.3 Laws of Cross

River State of Nigeria 2004″ the charges read .

The trio would appear in court at an adjourned date as they have been remanded in Ogoja Correctional facility for further prosecution of the matter .