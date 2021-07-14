Those accusing NASS of tampering with Electoral Act Amendment report are rabble-rousers ― Lawan

Says he received over 900 SMSs in a day on the Electoral Act

As INEC Committee lays Report on Electoral Act Amendment

By Henry Umoru

Senate President, Ahmad Lawan

THE President of the Senate, Senator Ahmad Lawan has described those accusing the leadership of the National Assembly, NASS, of tampering with the report on the Electoral Act Amendments as rabble-rousers, mischievous and misinformed.

Lawan has asked Nigerians who felt somehow or are aggrieved on the Electoral Act Amendment process to lobby their Senators and members of the House of Representatives, stressing that lobbying is part of democracy.

Recall that the Senate has been under attack for the removal of electronic transmission of results from the Electoral Act which is under amendment.

Speaking on Wednesday immediately after the Chairman, Senate Committee on Independent National Electoral Commission, INEC, Senator Kabiru Gaya, All Progressives Congress, APC, Kano South laid the report of the Committee on the Electoral Act (Amendment) Bill, 2021( SB, 122), Lawan said that there have been various accusations, insinuations that the leadership of the National Assembly has tampered with the report of the Committee.

He said that he received over 900 Text messages in a day when the issue came up recently.

Details later…

Vanguard News Nigeria