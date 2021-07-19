By Benjamin Njoku

Nigeria’s queen of pop music, Tiwa Savage is currently in a mourning mood.

The singer announced the demise of her dad on her Instagram (IG) page.

Breaking the sad news of her dad’s passage, on IG, the 41-year old songstress said he died early hours of Monday.

She wrote: “Early hours of this morning you made a peaceful transition. “

Very little is known publicly about Tiwa’s father, but the singer hinted that he had been ill for a while.

“You fought till the very end, you really fought daddy, it’s been rough for you these past couple years but you are resting now.

“This is tough on me, I’m so numb, so weak.

“Rest In Perfect Peace my King”

“I love you daddy,” she added in her post.

Before now, the only time Tiwa Savage made a rare post about her dad was in 2017, when she celebrated his birthday.

“Happy birthday daddy,” was all she wrote back then.

