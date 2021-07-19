By Prince Okafor

Leading fashion brand, The Wardrobe has unveiled an iconic African-centric fashion brand ‘Ade -Fashioned to-Fit’ Lagos.

The move according to the brand is geared towards creating a solution to the nutty challenge faced by most African fashion enthusiasts with finding Africa fit sizes in ready-to-wear garments.

The company noted that it has taken keen notice of the problem faced by many Africans, especially Nigerians when it comes to foreign ready-to-wear which often does not take into consideration Africa unique sizes and shapes, hence the need to bridge the gap with the African-centric brand ‘Ade’ that eliminates the size problem with a perfect fit standard African body size measurement charts.

While speaking at the official launch of the brand in Lagos, Managing Director, The Wardrobe, Mrs. Adetowun Awofeso said “Ade is a home-grown fashion brand powered by The Wardrobe Ultimate Concept Limited that seeks to clothe Nigerians and Africans in general, both at home and in the diasporas with high-quality Ready-to-Wear outfits that meet their tastes, African shape, and values. This gives them their true African identity and pride.

“As a fashion business with many years of practice and a true African business, The Wardrobe has taken the responsibility of creating a home-grown fashion identity that defines our African true figure, fashion tastes, values, and needs.

“Ade pride itself in its vision which is to be the topmost African Ready-to-wear fashion brand in Africa, with a global presence and the mission to design, produce, and retail high-quality fashion items that fit the African body, values, and taste. In doing this, the Proposition is to ensure every African has access to high-quality fashion items that fit them perfectly without needing any adjustment. The target market are the middle income working-class African Women and Men of 25 – 40 age grade as well as 40 – 60 age grade. The outfits are for corporate and formal occasions, for the matured mind”.

Mrs. Awofeso went further to note that the Covid-19 lockdown had helped to expose Africans and the over-dependence on everything foreign and revealed the almost loss of identity as Africans. She said that having identified this problem of near loss of identity amongst Africans, there came the urgent need for the ‘Ade’ brand to evolve and attempt to redeem the true African identity.

She remarked “one major area of the over-dependence on foreign products is in the fashion industry. Ironically, most fashion products made in Europe or Asia, especially Ready-to-Wear garments, are produced for their figure, taste type, and values and not for Africans. This spurs the need for adjustments on ready-to-wear garments bought outside the country. Hence, ‘Ade’ as a brand is birthed to take full responsibility for creating a home-grown fashion identity that defines the true African figures, fashion tastes, values, and needs”.