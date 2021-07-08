

The popular Singing Talent show, ‘TheVoice Nigeria’, has begun its fire performances as the contest gets to the live stage.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that 12 talents already are through to the Live Stage episode, one of the critical stages of the reality show.

The 15th edition of the reality show saw talents in Waje, Falz, Yemi-Alade and Dare’s teams slugging it out among themselves to scale through to the next stage.

Esther, scaled through in Dare’s team.

Kitay, also scaled through in Yemi Alade’s team while Naomi Mac and Eazie scaled through in Falz and Waje’s team respectively, to the next episode through their fire and outstanding performances.

While Jeremiah, Dapo, Nuel Ayo, Inioluwa, KPee, Tamara, Anu and Toscene were scheduled to slug it out in the next episode where the audience and fans would vote to enable save their favorites in the game to win.

First Bank Nigeria, one of the lead sponsors, made its unique USSD Code 894 platform a verifiable avenue for the audience to vote in their favorites team to star prize.

Nancy Isime, the show’s Host, said the chances of Jeremiah, Dapo, Nuel Ayo, Inioluwa, KPee, Tamara, Anu and Toscene’s would be based on number of votes received from the viewers and fans in their various names.

According to her, the viewers will decide who gets that chance among the eight through voting as talents on coaches prepare for the critical battle in the 16th week.

NAN reports that the International talents reality series designed to discover and harness music talents in Nigeria is in its Season 3 in Nigeria.

Only 12 made it to the live shows, haven passed through Auditions, Blinds, Knockout and Battles stages out of the numerous talents who have featured on the world-class show.

To save any of the highly gifted and promising talents including Dapo, Kpee, Inioluwa, Nuel Ayo, Jeremiah, Toeseen, Anu and Tamara, viewers are to vote by dialing 8947*talent’s code#.

Vanguard News Nigeria