The shock waves that followed news of the death of superstar artiste, Olanrewaju Fasasi popularly known as Sound Sultan, are still spreading, with celebrities taking to social media to mourn the music icon.

Sound Sultan died after battling Angioimmunoblastic T-cell Lymphoma, a family member, Dr. Kayode Fasasi, confirmed today. Read the full story HERE.

TV host, Ebuka Obi-Uchendu wrote: “This is so so heartbreaking. Literally the nicest human being you’ll ever meet. Goodness me.”

Actress Kate Henshaw wrote: “I have never called on you that you have said ‘No’ to my request and vice versa.

“You show up every blessed time and on time too!! I know Allah will receive you because you gave of yourself every single time, no questions asked.

“MY ANCESTOR, we joked about how you never aged a day all these years. Rest on my dear friend and brother.”

Lawmaker Akin Alabi wrote: “The news of the death of Sound Sultan shocked my whole being. Great all round guy. Too early to leave this earth. A very bad day.”

Comedian Mr. Macaroni wrote “OMG!!! Rest in Peace Sound Sultan. Absolute Legend!!! May God grant his family, his friends and fans worldwide the fortitude to bear this tragic loss.”

TV host Frank Edoho wrote: “The nicest, most humble and talented person you could ever know. Sound Sultan! Rest in peace.”

Actress Juliet Ibrahim wrote: “This one pain me ooo #gonetoosoon one of the realest and most supportive and humble legends of all times.

“Forever in our hearts bro. Words fail me sef @soundsultan Rest In Peace King.”

Laura Ikeji wrote: “Hey bro, hmmm we chatted frequently last year when I was pregnant for my second child, doing our TikTok challenges.

“Dang bro, you were one of the nicest people to me. Ever smiling playing and listening. You were an angel, rest in power bro. But… dang! Heaven received the SOUND SULTAN.”

Reality TV Nengi: “RIP Sound Sultan. Your legacy would never be forgotten. May God grant his family strength to bear this great loss.

“‘Natural Something’ was my ringtone for the longest time. It’s so sad.”

Rapper Weird MC wrote: “This one hit real harddddddddd. I’m numb but I choose to remember the joyful times, the continuous unveiling of your God given artistry.

“I choose not to mourn because you have gone back home to our FATHER in Heaven. Lanre rest well.

“LORD thank YOU as YOU receive your son. It was such a huge honour to have met and experienced you. Rest in peace my friend.”

