The fast Rising Afrocentric/Regga Dancehall Nigeria musician Wisdom Onodiana Roland popularly known by his stage name WD the Crooner of the recent trending song ( Welcome To Lagos )

You have probably heard entrepreneurs and other business figures discussing the importance of having the right mindset.

While this is excellent advice, some people don’t quite understand what a mindset is. Wisdom Onodiana Roland defines this concept and why it is so crucial in a business capacity.



A mindset is someone’s set of beliefs or attitudes. It influences how you feel, behave, your thought process, plus how you view the world and yourself.

Business figures must believe in themselves and their brand/company if they hope to achieve any level of success. It comes down to one straightforward concept: if you don’t believe in yourself, how can you expect anyone else to?

Your mindset also shapes your habits.

It’s not enough to fully believe in yourself and your ideas; Wisdom Onodiana Roland stresses the importance of developing good habits that will result in positive thinking, emotions, and actions. This directly translates to a professional capacity with improved time management, communication skills, better organization, and seeing the most menial task as essential rather than a nuisance.



Wisdom Onodiana Roland further explains the different types of mindsets. The three prominent ones in business are abundance, positive, and growth mindsets. If a person can grasp all of these, they are a formidable triple threat. Abundance over scarcity enables a person to create more opportunities and find additional resources.

A positive mindset fights pessimism and finds solutions to mistakes rather than dwelling over them. A growth mindset, perhaps the most critical one among businesses, is a learning mindset that emphasizes learning any skill with the proper training.



The right mindset is a progressive one fueled by confidence and passion. If you love your concept and fully believe in your ability to bring it to life, you have the right mindset.

Perseverance is vital, especially among entrepreneurs Wisdom Onodiana Roland knows that things can get tricky, but if you have a strong mindset, you are well-equipped to overcome obstacles that would otherwise block your path to success.